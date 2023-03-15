Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports finding possible human remains on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after possible human remains were found on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to 216th and Rainwood shortly before 4 p.m. in reference to possible remains found in the area.

They said there weren't apparent signs of criminal activity, but they believe the possible remains may have been there for a long time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 402-444-6000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.