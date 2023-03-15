Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports finding possible human remains on Tuesday

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after possible human remains were found on Tuesday.
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 23:21:27-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after possible human remains were found on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to 216th and Rainwood shortly before 4 p.m. in reference to possible remains found in the area.

They said there weren't apparent signs of criminal activity, but they believe the possible remains may have been there for a long time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 402-444-6000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018