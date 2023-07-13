Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 suspects involved in robbing construction site
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 12:45:30-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance to identify two suspected thieves who stole from a construction site near 204th and Q Street earlier this July.
Any tips from the public can be submitted to the DCSO tip line - 402-444-6000.
