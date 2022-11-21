Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

thumbnail_WEB Cari Allen.jpg
Cari Allen
thumbnail_WEB Cari Allen.jpg
Posted at 12:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 13:51:39-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Cari Allen.

She's described as a white female, 5'8", 130 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen Saturday evening at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018