Douglas County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Cari Allen.

She's described as a white female, 5'8", 130 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say she was last seen Saturday evening at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.