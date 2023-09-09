Douglas County Sherriff investigating death of 70-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman on Friday.

Here's what we know from police:

On Friday, deputies responded to the area of 77th and Wyoming St. for a death investigation.

One 70-year-old woman was found dead and a 98-year-old woman was transported for medical treatment.

No obvious signs of criminal activity were present. An initial meter reading showed an elevated level of carbon monoxide in the home.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

