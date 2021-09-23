Douglas County to hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Omaha and Douglas County become more diverse, the city and residents have called for more diversity, equity and inclusion. To help make that happen, Douglas County is currently seeking out a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

The county said, “The County Board has created the position of DEI Officer, which will report directly to the County's Chief Administrative Officer, Patrick Bloomingdale. The job is now posted online and will be open until Oct. 14, 2021.”

If you’re interested in applying or know someone who might be a good fit, an application can be found on the Douglas County jobs website .

