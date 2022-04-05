Douglas County Treasurer's North Center office moving to new 56th Street location

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Treasurer's Office North Center office is on the move and the staff will soon be working in this new state-of-the-art facility.

Starting April 11, the new North Center at 4606 North 56th St.

The Douglas County Treasurer John W. Ewing, Jr. says the move is to better serve citizens who are having to drive out of their way for services.

"We had a lot of people in the center part of North Omaha and northwest Omaha going to 156th and Maple because that was closer. By putting the facility here, we're actually able to have some of those people have a facility that's closer to them," said Ewing.

The North Center is moving from its old location at 7414 North 30th St.

That office closed Tuesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.