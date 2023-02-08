Douglas County Treasurer's South CSC location closed due to water main break Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Treasurer's South Customer Service Center located on 4202 South 50th Street, is closed as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, due to a water main break.

The other four Customer Service Centers will remain open until 4:00 p.m. for processing taxpayer transactions.

North CSC, 4606 North 56th Street, Suite 102

Midtown CSC, 411 North 84th Street

Maple CSC, 15335 West Maple Road, Suite 102

Millard CSC, 5730 South 144th Street



Taxpayers are encouraged to use the drop boxes, U.S. Mail or online payments through the Treasurer's website, www.dctreasurer.org, as alternatives to paying in person.

