Douglas County Treasurer's South CSC location closed due to water main break Wednesday

Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:52:43-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Treasurer's South Customer Service Center located on 4202 South 50th Street, is closed as of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, due to a water main break.

The other four Customer Service Centers will remain open until 4:00 p.m. for processing taxpayer transactions.

  • North CSC, 4606 North 56th Street, Suite 102
  • Midtown CSC, 411 North 84th Street
  • Maple CSC, 15335 West Maple Road, Suite 102
  • Millard CSC, 5730 South 144th Street

Taxpayers are encouraged to use the drop boxes, U.S. Mail or online payments through the Treasurer's website, www.dctreasurer.org, as alternatives to paying in person.

