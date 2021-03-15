Douglas County voter registration deadlines soon approaching

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This year, Omaha will once again be electing its mayor and city council members, starting with the primary election on April 6.

According to the Douglas County Election Commissioner, more people are expected to take part than previous local elections.

With the presidential election not long behind us, the number of registered voters in Omaha is currently sitting at about 299,000.

Brian Kruse, the Douglas County Election Commissioner, said he’s expecting abut 30% to turn out, which is about 10% higher than average.

“As always, we challenge the voters of Omaha to prove me wrong in the right direction," Kruse said.

Much like in November, there is a big interest in voting early. Already 70,000 people have requested a ballot by mail; that’s about 13,000 more people than we saw in total vote in 2017.

It's important to note, that even if you requested an early ballot in November, you have to request that again if you want to vote early. A green card should have been sent to you asking if you’d like to vote early again.

“However if you want to vote early, and you didn’t get the green card, you can go to our website votedouglascounty.com, click on the early voting envelope and there’s instructions there," Kruse said.

The Douglas County Election Commission provided the following deadline dates:

Friday, March 19, 2021 - Deadline for online registrations, prior to midnight

Friday, March 19, 2021 - Deadline for mailed registrations to be postmarked

Friday, March 19, 2021 - Deadline for voter registration at DMV offices, state agencies, Omaha Public Library locations, or by deputy registrars.

Friday, March 19, 2021 - Deadline for voter registration forms to be delivered to the election office by someone other than the person registering.

Friday, March 26 - Deadline to register to vote in person at Election Commission office 6pm.

Friday, March 26 - Deadline to request ballot by mail 6pm.

“Friday, March 19, 2021 is the deadline to register to vote using any method other than coming to the Election Commission office in person,” said Kruse, “If voters miss this deadline, they can still register in person at our office until 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021.”

Monday, March 22 - First day for early voting ballots to be mailed.

Monday, March 22 - First day to vote early in person at election commission office.

Monday, April 5 - Deadline for in-person early voting at election commission office.

Tuesday, April 6 - Deadline to return early voting ballot to election commission office or drop box location, 8:00 p.m.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, April 6. The general election will be held on May 11.

Friday, April 23 - Deadline to register online, by mail, at a library or DMV, and by drop box

Friday, April 30 - Deadline for in-person voter registration at election commission office

Friday, April 30 - Deadline for early voting ballots to be requested to be mailed.

For more information, you can visit the Douglas County Elections Commission’s website at www.votedouglascounty.com .

