Douglas County votes on plans for federal COVID relief funds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday on how it will give out the $55.5 million it has received through the federal American Rescue Plan.

The board decided to focus on:

Addressing the county's government needs first and then considering requests from public and private sectors.

Making mental health a priority when spending the money.

Compiling a master list and vet requests to determine if they qualify for the funds.

So far, the county has not distributed any of the money.

