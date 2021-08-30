Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County weekend COVID-19 case report takes a dip after trending up for weeks

Plus vaccine clinic information
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jean-Francois BADIAS/AP
File
COVID-19 test schools
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:08:55-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 378 more positive COVID-19 cases since its report on Friday. This is the first time a weekend report has seen a dip going back at least six weeks.

With the new case, the total confirmed in the community since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 77,846.

A look at weekend report totals:

  • Monday, July 19 - 84 cases
  • Monday, July 26 - 137 cases
  • Monday, Aug. 2 - 199 cases
  • Monday, Aug. 9 - 248 cases
  • Monday, Aug. 16 - 303 cases
  • Monday, Aug. 23 - 418 cases
  • Monday, Aug. 30 - 378 cases

No new deaths were reported so the total remains at 747.

Other data reported by the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 319 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 72% rate with 87 beds available.
    • There were 161 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 47 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
    • Three pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals.
    • There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and one of them was a potential pediatric case.
    • Twenty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018