Douglas County weekend COVID-19 case report takes a dip after trending up for weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 378 more positive COVID-19 cases since its report on Friday. This is the first time a weekend report has seen a dip going back at least six weeks.

With the new case, the total confirmed in the community since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now up to 77,846.

A look at weekend report totals:

Monday, July 19 - 84 cases

Monday, July 26 - 137 cases

Monday, Aug. 2 - 199 cases

Monday, Aug. 9 - 248 cases

Monday, Aug. 16 - 303 cases

Monday, Aug. 23 - 418 cases

Monday, Aug. 30 - 378 cases

No new deaths were reported so the total remains at 747.

Other data reported by the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 319 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 72% rate with 87 beds available. There were 161 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 47 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Three pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and one of them was a potential pediatric case. Twenty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this week:

