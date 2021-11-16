Downtown music venue passes construction milestone Tuesday with 'topping out' ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, a major construction milestone occurred for the Omaha Performing Art’s (OPA) Steelhouse Omaha event center. The official “topping out” ceremony took place.

The new live music venue is part of the expansion of the OPA’s arts and entertainment campus in downtown Omaha. When completed, officials say it will be able to host audiences of 1,500 to 3,000 people.

It's also part of the ongoing redevelopment of the city's urban core and riverfront.

“It's going to be a brand new venue for Omaha and really help activate all of downtown and add to all the entertainment and art options we have here,” said OPA President Joan Squires.

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2023 and open mid-way through that year.

