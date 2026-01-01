Downtown Omaha New Year's Eve fireworks cut short by person tripping on cord

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The New Year's Eve fireworks in Downtown Omaha were cut short Wednesday evening.

A statement from Mayor John Ewing Jr.'s office and the Holiday Lights Festival says someone entered the 'firing zone' after the show started.

Officials say operators told him to leave, and when he ran, he tripped over a cord "disabling the remainder of the fireworks show."

It was originally scheduled to be nine minutes long.

Officials say they don't know of any injuries at this time.

Omaha police are investigating the incident.

In the statement, Mayor Ewing said: "While it is unfortunate that the Fireworks Spectacular was shorter than usual, it was heartwarming to see the many people who came out to celebrate the New Year together. We wish everyone a safe and happy new year, and we look forward to seeing the full fireworks show happen next year.”

