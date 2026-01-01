Fireworks and fresh starts at Omaha’s Riverfront as 2026 begins

Fireworks lit up Omaha’s Riverfront as neighbors gathered to welcome 2026 and reflect on new goals.

Bellevue resident Melinda Heenan says the celebration felt like a “reset” after a tough 2025 — and she’s focused on positivity and community.

Families say the event brought people together and created a hopeful start to the new year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at the Riverfront in downtown Omaha, where neighbors say they kicked off 2026 with fireworks and setting goals.

Melinda Heenan came all the way to downtown from Bellevue to get her 2026 started with color.

“It was really beautiful, it was really nice coming out here,” she said.

Heenan says, for 2026, she’s setting goals. As sparks lit up the sky, for many, this is the chance to hit reset and welcome what’s ahead.

“I will admit 2025 was a little bit of rough year for me, but I’m really excited going into this new year,” she said.

She’s not only setting goals to improve her health — but also:

“the vibe that im looking for in 2026 is just being more positive and also being there for my community.. and just contributing as much as I can,” she said.

And this last celebration of 2025 has many hopeful that 2026 will be positive.

“It was really nice seeing everyone down here, having fun.. seeing all the kids run around — it definitely just brought everyone together, and it was nice seeing everyone down here,” Heenan said.

At the Riverfront in downtown Omaha — I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

