Downtown Omaha scores a hole-in-one: NetPar opens in growing Capitol District

NetPar is an indoor golf simulator experience opening in the Capitol District, the first location in Omaha.

NetPar officially opens on December 15.

The video shows how the simulator works and what is available at NetPar.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Grab your clubs, or rent a set at NetPar, and play well-known courses from around the world without leaving Omaha.

"Really trying to get as many people into golf as possible," said Ryan O'Connell, general manager at NetPar.

Net par uses a technology called 'TrackMan'.

"TrackMan offers over 250 courses, right now, that you can come on and play, including the Old Course of St Andrews, Pebble Beach, a lot of fun courses that anyone can play," O'Connell said.

Whether you are just getting into golf or a hopeful aiming to go pro, it's open for all.

"We have full services bar, we have food as well from Frank's next door, they will be doing our food, it's a great environment for all," O'Connell said.

So how does it work? Think of it as a normal round of golf, on an actual course.

"It measures from the moment the ball is impacted. So, a 12 foot putt on here is a 12 foot putt in real life, you don't really have to worry about too much" O'Connell said.

And if you are like 3 News Now's Molly Hudson in this setting you can't lose your ball in water or in the trees.

"It's very precise it definitely will exploit all the missed shots that you may have," O'Connell said.

You can warm-up on the practice range, play your dream course or start a little competition with family and friends.

"A lot of fun different games, Bullseye, a really fun game, kind of a closest to the pin, you can play with friends," O'Connell said.

An experience that's up to par.

For pricing, to book a bay or to check the hours for the day visit the NetPar website for more information.

The doors officially open on Friday December 18.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.