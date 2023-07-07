Downtown Omaha worker swept away in manhole before being rescued Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Shortly before 9:00 a.m. Friday morning two workers were working below the street, inside a manhole on 19th and Howard Streets when rain and water came through.

According to Omaha Fire, one worker made it out while the other worker was presumed missing.

Around 10:30 a.m., an hour and a half later, the other worker was rescued by the river near 4th and Leavenworth Streets.

OFD said the victim was a little bit shaken up and taken to UNMC awake and alert talking to Omaha Fire.

All roads closed due to the incident are back open.

