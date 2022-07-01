OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After more than three years of renovations, the public will finally enjoy the Gene Leahy Mall at the RiverFront Friday.

There are plenty of fun activities on the schedule just in time for the holiday weekend. See a list of those below or on the RiverFront's website.

When you go to the mall itself, you'll notice many differences. Perhaps the biggest is that the mall is now street level.

Crews brought in thousands of loads of dirt to raise it. Developers say one of the key reasons for doing this is to improve safety for everyone at the park.

The performance pavilion is also new and will be the centerpiece for concerts and live events.

A smaller pavilion will be available to provide shade.

There's a new interactive water feature called the cascades, which will change color and shoot water.

There's also a new sculpture garden and a new dog park area.

The one item that remains the same is the iconic slides, which have been a key feature of the park for over four decades.

