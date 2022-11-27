Downtown Papillion celebrates the holidays

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays began in downtown Papillion on Saturday night. After six months of planning, the Papillion Community Foundation kicked off its annual Winter Wonderland event, an evening packed with a parade, a pancake feed and live music.

"This is kind of that thing everyone looks forward to right after Thanksgiving," said Joe Hunter, executive director for Papillion Community Foundation. "You've been stuck in the house with your family celebrating the holidays. This is a good way to get out and see some friendly faces in the community."

Hundreds of people came out to see community bands perform, meet Santa and take a peek at the Christkindl Market.

