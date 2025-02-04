Dozens displaced after three-alarm fire at Highpoint Apartments in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dozens of people have been displaced through a fire at Highpoint Apartments. The complex, formerly called Legacy Crossing, is located north of 105th and Fort.

This is a developing story. Here are the facts, as gathered by 3 News Now - through Omaha Fire and witnesses, as of 6:00 p.m. on Monday.



The initial call came around 3:00 p.m. Because additional help was needed, a second and then third alarm were called.

According to the Omaha Fire Department: 60 people from 20 apartments are displaced; the fire has affected 24 units.

Strong winds have complicated the fight. Crews are now in a defensive posture - unable to be as assertive in preventing the spread of the fire.

