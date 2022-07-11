Dozens of Omaha tourists prepare for cultural experience on Black History Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A mix of about 60 teens and adults were packed up and ready to embark on this year's Black History Tour.

It’s the first time 15-year-old Malachi Frakes has been on a trip like this.

"It’s gonna be a different experience," Frakes said.

The same was true for 16-year-old Monique Griffis, who said she’s ready to learn.

"It’s a good opportunity for me just to get away for a little bit and just like learn new things," she said.

Both are among the dozens of teens and adults going on this year’s Black History Tour.

"After months and months of planning, we’re excited that the day has come." Preston Love Jr., tour organizer, said.

The tour takes teens and adults from Omaha to places in the southern United States that played a key role in Black history. Love said opportunities like this are few and far between for many young Black teens.

"We’re not doing enough as a country and a community to teach the truth about the history," Love said. "We're not trying to find fault, we’re not trying to point fingers, we’re trying to make sure we all know what we need to know."

Frakes said he’s most eager to walk in the footsteps of past civil rights leaders.

"I want to see where Martin Luther King took his steps at," Frakes said. "And see where he did his movement."

The bus departed Omaha Sunday afternoon en route to Memphis. Additional stops along the south include places like Selma, Alabama Tuskegee, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Organizers hope the trip creates an experience tourists won’t forget—those tourists already hopeful more people will come aboard next year.

"Especially for young Black people, it’s a very good opportunity for them," Griffis said.

