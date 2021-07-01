Dr. Joanne Li begins role as UNO Chancellor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday marks Dr. Joanne Li's first day as the new University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) chancellor.

In a letter on UNO's website, Chancellor Li praised the energy of the campus and the diverse student population.

"That energy – what I have come to know as the Maverick Spirit – is what inspired me to pursue the opportunity to be a part of this community many months ago. It is also why I am eager to hit the ground running today as your chancellor to feed this energy, nurture it, and share it with the world," she said.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously confirmed Dr. Li as the 16th chancellor of UNO on May 1, 2021.

