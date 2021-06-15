Dr. Lindsay Huse approved as next Douglas County Health Director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Board approved the hiring of Dr. Lindsay Huse as the next county health director on Tuesday.

Huse will replace longtime county health director Dr. Adi Pour, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Huse will take over during the first week of July. She will make $160,000 annually.

Huse is a Gering, Nebraska native with a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in 2019.

For the past five years, she has been the state supervisor of public health nursing with the Wyoming Department of Health.

