'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign help get drivers under the influence off the road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol had a busy holiday weekend as they made 60 arrests for driving under the influence.

This is part of NSP’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. This annual campaign runs from Dec 17 - Jan 1.

“This was a busy holiday season on the roads, as many people were able to gather with families and friends across our state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As we get going in 2022, we urge all motorists to be safe as they travel and always have a sober driver.”

The work didn't stop there for troopers, they also issued over 700 citations.

NSP also performed 628 motorist assists.

