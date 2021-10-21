Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open on Metropolitan Community College campuses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open next Monday on Metropolitan Community College's Fort and South Omaha campuses.

According to a press release from Nomi Health, the healthcare company coordinating the tests, the sites will offer both rapid antigen tests and PCR tests. Samples are processed in a CLIA-certified laboratory using kits authorized by the FDA.

People in need of a test are asked to bring an insurance card if they have one. If they do not have insurance, they will not be turned away. Appointments are preferred but not required and can be made by visiting nomihealth.com/nebraska [u12097671.ct.sendgrid.net]

Nomi Health also operates testing sites at Oakview Mall in Omaha and Gateway Mall in Lincoln, as well as locations in Grand Island, Scottsbluff and Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The sites open Monday, Oct. 25.

Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metropolitan Community College

South Omaha Campus

2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave

NW Parking Lot

Omaha, NE 68107

Metropolitan Community College

Fort Omaha Campus

32nd & Sorensen Parkway

South Parking Lot A

Omaha, NE 68111

