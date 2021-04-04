Drive-thru Easter event held in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Black Police Officers Association of Omaha hosted a drive-thru Easter event on Saturday.

Officers partnered with members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to hand out goodie bags and hot dogs. They also held a raffle to give bikes to children in the community.

The event is a yearly tradition hosted by the association, and they wanted to find a way to keep the tradition going in a safe way.

“We felt it was important for us to have this event this year and just to modify it a little bit,” said Detective David Preston Jr., vice president of the Black Police Officers Association of Omaha. “We just want to be able to make contact with the kids and the families and show them some officers doing things besides just being officers.”

The Latino Peace Officers Association held a similar event on the south side of town.

