Driver in crash that killed three, including pregnant DCDC employee, charged with vehicular homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Omaha Police Department announced the identity and the charges filed against a driver involved in a car crash that resulted in multiple deaths last Thursday.

Zachary Paulison is spending his 22nd birthday in Douglas County Corrections. He was booked for two counts of motor vehicle homicide – DUI, and one count of motor vehicle homicide for the death of an unborn child.

The crash occurred at 192nd and F Streets on March 31 and killed the other driver who was identified as 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman, an employee of the Douglas County Department of Corrections who was eight months pregnant. It also resulted in the death of Zimmerman's passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Schook, both of Gretna.

The Nissan SUV driven by Zimmerman had become engulfed in flames after the collision and all of its occupants were declared dead at the scene by members of the Omaha Fire Department. They were unable to be identified and their identities were not released until Saturday, after autopsies had been completed.

OPD stated in its original release that the accident was being investigated for alcohol and high speed as factors.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.