Drivers reminded to be alert during Nebraska's planting season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - With Nebraska’s planting season underway, authorities are warning drivers to watch for agricultural implements on state roadways.

"Our ag producers across Nebraska do exceptional work to feed America year-in and year-out,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As they get back into the field for the planting season, we encourage all drivers to keep an eye out for ag implements and large equipment as they travel from field to field.”

Drivers are reminded that it's legal for farm machinery to travel from field to field on public roads, other than Nebraska’s interstates.

“Drivers should remember that this equipment often travels at slow speeds and their size may limit the operator’s ability to see other vehicles on the road,” the Nebraska State Patrol said in a release. “Motorists should only pass in legal passing zones and when it is safe to do so.”

The Nebraska State Patrol said drivers should be alert and use extra caution on roadways that may be a route of travel for agricultural machinery.

“With the potential combination of fast-moving vehicles and slow-moving farm equipment, it is critical that drivers avoid distractions and pay attention to the road,” the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Agricultural producers are also asked to comply with traffic safety laws, display warning signs on machinery, flash yellow caution lights when traveling, and be aware of vehicles that may try to pass,

