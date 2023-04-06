Drone operators warned about avoiding flushing or harassing wildlife

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — State wildlife officials are warning drone operators that laws prohibit their use in harassing, flushing or close-up observation of wildlife.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said both state and federal laws prohibit the use of aircraft, including drones — or recreational unmanned aircraft — to harass birds, fish or any other animal.

The Nebraska State Patrol showed off one of its drones last year that are used to search for missing persons and reconstruct vehicle accidents. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)

Game and Parks also does not permit drones to be flown in state parks, historical parks, recreation areas or wildlife management areas unless a special occasion permit has been issued.

“The rules Game and Parks has in place that limit drone’ use in certain settings are intended to protect people, maintain the family-friendly atmosphere of our recreational lands, and avoid unnecessary harm and harassment to sensitive wildlife,” said Craig Stover, the commission’s law enforcement administrator.

In a press release Wednesday, the commission said drones should not be used to “flush, chase or harass” any wildlife, including the large flocks of migrating birds now crossing the state.

Laws also protect endangered species from harassment. Those include the whooping crane, least tern, piping plover, mountain plover and red knot in Nebraska.

Disturbance of eagle nests, or using drones to observe eagles close up, is also banned. The commission said eagles may attack drones if they are flown close to the birds or their nests.

