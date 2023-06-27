Drone shows rising in popularity in Omaha area: 'There’s not a lot of limitations to what we can pull off'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — From a simple message to a familiar logo, drone shows have a way of creating aerial images.

“There’s not a lot of limitations to what we can pull off,” said Ted Kallhoff, co-owner of Fantasy Drone Shows.

The new company has conducted many drone shows across the country, as well as at home in Iowa and Nebraska.

Local shows included one in Gretna and a drone/fireworks combination show in La Vista.

Council Bluffs also held its first-ever drone show during the city’s Summerfest event.

“It's an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks,” said Ashley Kruse, communications and marketing manager for the City of Council Bluffs. “It’s not loud, it does not produce debris, no litter or pollutants falling into the land.”

Environmental factors are a big reason many cities are looking for alternatives to fireworks.

“Especially with the drought conditions,” Kallhoff said. “A lot of them have said, 'Hey let’s try and do this.'”

Kallhoff added that drone shows will likely carry a higher price tag and, while that hasn’t stopped interest in them, he said traditional fireworks lovers shouldn’t be too concerned.

“I don't think drones will ever replace the fireworks shows, but it does add a lot to them so I think it’ll be a good mix between the two.”

Kallhoff said he sees interest in drone shows all year long with other holidays and corporate events.

