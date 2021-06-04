Dropping the fight to keep Baughn Street in Council Bluffs open

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — It was a fight months in the making.

"We went through everything, we went to the City Planning Commission, we did everything the right way," resident Tony Beraldi said.

A few months ago, Council Bluffs City Council voted to approve a proposal from the YMCA to vacate Baughn Street for a park and parking project. That decision angered pharmacist, Tony Beraldi so much that he filed a lawsuit against the city.

Now, he's dropping the fight over money.

"The city has many more resources than I do, both financial and other regards, we would have won on the merits of the case," Beraldi said.

Under Iowa law, Beraldi would have had to post roughly $176,000 for a bond in order for an injunction to be placed against the transfer of Baughn Street.

The value of the street is $141,000 which means he would be paying 125 percent of the street's value.

"It really was money. If it had been 10% of that, I was prepared that morning, it was no doubt, the attorney and I, if it's 10%, we'll move forward. I'm ready," Beraldi said.

He stands firm in his position; vacating Baughn Street is the wrong move.

"It's disappointing. It's upsetting when you feel you are right," Beraldi said. "Nobody wants to lose a battle, especially when you are right and I feel we are."

Beraldi might have lost the battle, but he contends the work was worth it.

"I took a lot of Tylenol, I'm not going to lie, but there's some really good people in town and I hope some of these people step up and run for office because they are going to do really good things for Council Bluffs," Beraldi said.

3 News Now reached out to the City of Council Bluffs and the YMCA for comment but both declined. As of now, the project will move forward.

