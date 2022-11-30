Duchesne Academy hits zero-waste goal ahead of its 2030 target date

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Duchesne Academy has met its zero-waste goal ahead of its target date of 2030.

A recent waste audit revealed the school met the 90 percent threshold to be considered zero waste.

Ninety-one percent of the school's waste is now diverted away from landfills to recycling or composting programs.

Duchesne's sustainability efforts began in 2016 after an official statement on the environment was made by the pope.

Now the school is concentrating efforts on attaining net positive building emissions by 2030.

