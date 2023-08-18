Dundee Day parade Grand Marshal shares what make it the neighborhood it is

DUNDEE, Neb. (KMTV) — "The street clock was, in 1997, the largest project of the Dundee Memorial Park Association," said Jim McGee. "A lot of the historic buildings here were grocery stores. This was a regular retail district."

Jim Mcgee is known by many as Dundee's historian. Spend an afternoon with Jim and you're sure to learn at least one new thing.

"It's a historic neighborhood according to the National Park Service, that emulates life in the 1930s," McGee said. "We are certainly not pretending like we live in the 1930s."

He has lived in Dundee for 40 years and raised his family here with his wife.

"I think one of things that really stands out, when you get into knowing the neighborhood, it's how many people that grew up here, return to live here and raise their own kids," McGee said.

His quest into local history was sparked 15 years ago, when his daughter gave him a postcard of the bridge in Elmwood Park.

"That was a 115-year-old postcard at the time and it looks just like the same today as it did then," McGee said.

And ever since, he has collected postcards, researched and even created a history calendar. He also shares much of it on Facebook too.

"A lot of what we do with history, can also go a long way in preserving what we have today," McGee said.

His efforts to keep history alive, will be recognized at this years Dundee Day parade. He will be honored as the Grand Marshal.

"I am particularly honored by it, because my four-year-old granddaughter is going to be marching in the parade with her Duchesne preschoolers," McGee said.

He like many in the community look forward to the parade and seeing all the school participate.

"Central Highs band comes marching up the street, and the little kids from all the different schools," McGee said.

It's something he said shows the vitality of the neighborhood.

"The number one factor in Dundee, is it's a neighborhood place, a neighborhood of families," McGee said.

Some of Dundee has changed over the years, but its character and history remain.

And Jim thanks the community he calls home.

"I am lucky, I am a lucky guy," McGee said.

The 30th annual Dundee Day festival is Saturday. For the full schedule of events throughout the day, visit dundeeday.org

