Durham Museum Christmas tree to be transported Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One Omaha woman has made countless memories with a blue spruce tree she bought at Shopko for $5 in 1987 and planted in her yard.

Three and a half decades later, tree owner Janice Teegarden decided to share it with the community after it was chosen to be this year's Christmas tree at the Durham Museum.

On Monday, the over 40-foot tall tree will be chopped down and taken to the museum.

So how did Teegarden get selected?

"My friend asked me, 'Hey, have you ever thought about donating the tree?' and I thought, 'Well, yeah, I could try,' and so I called the Durham and then one day I got a phone call that my tree had been selected and it was just like, oh my gosh! I was so overjoyed," said Teegarden.

She's made countless memories with the tree. She said one year, her son ran over it with a sled and they had to duct tape it back together. Her most cherished memories, she said, include decorating the tree for Christmas each year with her dad.

"He made me a long pole with a nail hook. He would back his pickup up here so I could stand in it and lift it up to the top and every year that was his thing. I've missed that, he passed away in 2006 so I'm gonna get to see light in it again and see it shine," said Teegarden.

Crews will begin cutting the tree around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

