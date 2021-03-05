Durham Museum exhibit examines fight for women’s voting rights

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new exhibit at the Durham Museum will explore the lasting impact of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It looks at the heart of the Women's Suffrage Movement — both for and against.

"In the various themes they help us to look at why women wanted to vote, what might happen if women got the right to vote and what did happen," said Durham Museum curator Emma Sundberg.

The display also features the work of five local female artists, who created contemporary works of art inspired by the vintage suffrage pieces.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha is excited about the exhibit and the history it brings forth.

One goal of the exhibit is to have us reflect on how the suffrage movement affects us all today as the hands of women are no longer tied and female voices are now being heard.

The exhibit starts this Saturday and will be here until January of 2022. For social distancing safety, reservations are required as well as masks.

For more info go to www.durhammuseum.org or call 402-444-5071.

