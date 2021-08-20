Durham Museum exhibit explores preservation of historic objects

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Durham Museum’s latest exhibit is giving guests an up-close look at Omaha's past and how historic artifacts are preserved.

It’s called Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History Through Art and Story.

One highlight of the exhibit is a massive mural from 1905 showing an aerial view of Omaha. It starts at the Missouri River looking west towards the horizon.

The piece is actively being conserved, a process that brings new life to the original painting.

“We use this opportunity to talk about how to care for objects as well as caring for the history found within those objects over time. So within the gallery, we talk about the ten agents of deterioration, kind of nefarious agents who like to attack all objects, such as time, light, humidity, things like that," said Emma Sundberg, curator.

Omaha Uncovered is one of the Durham Museum’s first exhibits in both English and Spanish, something they hope to do more of with future installations.

The exhibit is on display until late November.

