E-scooters provide fast, easy way to travel downtown during busy week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The College World Series later this week, combined with the swim trials happening now, means the downtown area will be crowded.

People will be buzzing all over the area, with some even renting bikes and using the new scooters to get from point A to point B.

You could order an Uber, but the wait times could be long and the prices could surge.

Renting bikes and scooters may be the fastest and more affordable option, but they come with some rules.

RELATED: Heartland B-cycle offering free bike valet service for College World Series fans

Heartland BCycle offers free bike valet for College World Series

Make sure to keep off the sidewalk and stay off streets with posted speeds of great than 35 miles per hour.

Helmets are encouraged.

One at a time and no one under the age of 18 is allowed to operate an e-scooter.

Of course, there is no drinking and driving on an e-scooter as well.

Riding an e-scooter is the same as a car — you must follow all traffic laws.

There are rules, but if done correctly it can be a cheap and fun way to get where you need to be this week.

RELATED: How to stay safe at CWS, Swim Trials, concerts and events

Hosts, fans work to revive big events without flaring virus outbreaks

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.