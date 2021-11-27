Early morning fire damages Bellevue apartment building

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An early morning fire at the College Park Apartments in Bellevue has heavily damaged the building.

The Omaha World-Herald reports crews from the Bellevue Fire Department responding to a call at 3:35 a.m. Saturday found smoke and fire coming on the second floor of the three-story building. Firefighters got it under control in about 20 minutes.

The American Red Cross gave aid to the five people who were in the building. Only three apartments were occupied. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate wasn't immediately available.

