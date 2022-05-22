Early morning shooting in Lincoln leaves two men dead, one injured

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and a third man injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 2:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called to report he had been shot.

Officers said that they then found two shooting victims inside of a residence. Life-saving measures were attempted for both the 42-year-old and the 26-year-old men. But both men died from their injuries.

A third shooting victim is a 19-year-old man who is in serious but stable condition. He arrived at a local hospital shortly after the original call according to Lincoln Police.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Police also believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public related to this incident.

Anyone with information should call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.