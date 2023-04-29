Early Saturday morning stabbing injures woman; potentially life-threatening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 46-year-old woman is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed early Saturday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Saturday at 12:34 a.m., Omaha Police Officers were called to South 140th Plaza in regards to a cutting.

Officers located the victim, identified as Melissa Murphy, 46, suffering from a stab wound to the head, said police. Murphy was transported to Bergan for treatment. At this time Murphy is stable but the injury is potentially life-threatening.

Authorities said, while at the original scene, a suspect identified as Devin Murphy, 22, who is the son of Melissa, was contacted and transported to headquarters for an interview.

Devin Murphy was subsequently booked at Douglas County Corrections for one count of 1st-degree assault and use of a weapon - not a gun to commit a felony.

