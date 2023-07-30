Early Sunday morning shooting kills pregnant woman; injures another person

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An early Sunday morning shooting killed a pregnant woman and injured another person near 24th and Locust Street.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 24th and Locust Street early Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds of gunfire at 24th and Binney.

When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said police.

The victim, Lezah Lewis, 30, was transported by rescue squad to CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center where she died. It was determined that Ms. Lewis was pregnant.

A second victim, Londell Stubblefield, 48, arrived at CUMC-University Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. He was relocated to the Nebraska Medical Center for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

