Early voting begins Wednesday for Iowa primaries

Absentee voting for Iowa’s June 7 primary elections started Wednesday, and residents who wish to vote by mail must get those requests to their county auditors by Monday.

The early voting time frame has been shortened from 40 to 20 days prior to elections by successive state legislation in the past five years.

Also, mailed ballots must now arrive at auditors’ offices by the close of polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, under normal circumstances. Auditors began mailing requested ballots to voters on Wednesday.

Residents can cast their early ballots in-person at the auditors’ offices until the day before the election during their normal office hours. Those hours and contact information for the offices are listed here.

Those who wish to vote on Election Day can do so between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at their designated polling sites. Voters can find their sites here.

Voter pre-registration for the primaries ends Monday. Otherwise, residents can register on Election Day.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

