BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says a fire near Highway 30 and Holly St in Blair is now under control.

It broke out around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says it was near a car dealership but that no injuries have been reported.

No word yet on a cause.

