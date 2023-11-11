East Mills Schools teacher receives $500 'Pay it Forward' check

MALVERN, Iowa (KMTV) — Teachers do so much for us and here at KMTV and First Interstate Bank like to Pay it Forward.

Last week we selected a teacher at East Mills Schools in Malvern and presented Mr. Turney with a $500 check.

Turney nominated himself. He said he would use the money to teach kids the benefits of playing lifelong activities and the importance of staying fit to prevent heart disease and other diseases that decrease life expectancy.

In addition, he said he wants his students to learn the importance of sportsmanship, respect, and responsibility.

"I'd like to create some pickleball units for the kids. We are a small rural school there's not tennis courts or pickleball stuff. I used to play tennis and coach tennis, so this is something you can do until you're 80 or 90-years-old," said Turney.

And at KMTV we're continuing to Pay it Forward. To nominate a teacher you think deserves an extra $500 just go to 3newsnow.com and click on the Pay it Forward tab to nominate that special teacher.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.