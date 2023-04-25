Ebelre-Walden Memorial to honor slain Sarpy County boys; establish fund for crime victims

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In Papillion, a memorial will be unveiled honoring the lives of two Sarpy County boys who were murdered back in 1983.

Thirteen-year-old Danny Joe Eberle went missing in September 1983 and 12-year-old Christopher Walden went missing in December, both boys were found murdered days after their disappearance.

Current Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey Davis remembers the impact it left on the community.

"A number of people were affected by this,” he said. “The county was locked down essentially for four months."

Davis said the need for this memorial has grown over the years because many of the boys’ relatives are no longer around to keep their memory alive and share their story.

The memorial will also help other area crime victims, the Eberle-Waldan Memorial Fund is being set up and the proceeds will go to help cover many of the unforeseen expenses that come with the needs of crime victims.

Davis says the fund will go to cover counseling and other eligible services,

“(We) have access to this money,” Davis said. they can try and approach our board and tell us the circumstances and actually, some of those services can be provided for victims in the future.”

The public can donate to the fund at this link.

The unveiling is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Sarpy County Administration Building on Tuesday.

