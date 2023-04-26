Eberle-Walden crime victims memorial unveiled

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In Sarpy County, Tuesday, a memorial for crime victims was unveiled and dedicated to Danny Joe Eberle and Christopher Walden, two young boys who were murdered 40 years ago.

The artists told us about the impact of those murders.

"At the time it’s like Omaha, Douglas and Sarpy County went on lockdown,” said Joe Putjenter. “All of a sudden kids couldn't just walk home, kids couldn't just go ride their bikes, you didn't just run off like we did when we were kids. It was a lockdown, and it was scary."

Sarpy County has tied the monument to its fundraising efforts for a crime victims fund.

The Sheriff's Foundation will oversee grants to victims and their families.

