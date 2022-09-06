EducationQuest awards 24 Nebraska high schools with $200,000 in grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — EducationQuest Foundation announced Tuesday that 24 Nebraska high schools had been awarded $200,000 in College Access Grants.
The grants help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college, according to a press release.
The grants are awarded every two years through an application process. Schools are funded for four years with annual awards ranging from $2,500 to $20,000. The funding is based on enrollment.
The program began in 2006 and EducationQuest has awarded more than $6.2 million in grants to 111 schools.
Selected schools are listed below:
- Bellevue West High School
- Callaway High School
- Cozad High School
- Crawford Public Schools
- Elba High School
- Fremont High School
- Gering High School
- Kearney High School
- Keya Paha County High School
- Lawrence-Nelson Public Schools
- Lewiston Consolidated Schools
- Lincoln Northwest High School
- Lincoln Southwest High School
- Logan View Public Schools
- Nebraska City High School
- Northwest High School (Grand Island)
- Omaha Bryan High School
- Omaha North High School
- Pawnee City Public Schools
- Plattsmouth High School
- Sidney High School
- Scottsbluff High School
- Southern High School
- Wood River Rural High School
“We are excited to partner with these high schools to help encourage more of their students to continue their education past high school. We hope the activities we support help students understand the value of higher education, including trade certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and beyond,” said Vice President of Grants and Scholarships Eric Drumheller.
Schools can use grants to fund activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, and completion of college applications.
The application process for the next grant cycle will begin in fall 2023.
For more information, go to the EducationQuest website.
