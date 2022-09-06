EducationQuest awards 24 Nebraska high schools with $200,000 in grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — EducationQuest Foundation announced Tuesday that 24 Nebraska high schools had been awarded $200,000 in College Access Grants.

The grants help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college, according to a press release.

The grants are awarded every two years through an application process. Schools are funded for four years with annual awards ranging from $2,500 to $20,000. The funding is based on enrollment.

The program began in 2006 and EducationQuest has awarded more than $6.2 million in grants to 111 schools.

Selected schools are listed below:

Bellevue West High School

Callaway High School

Cozad High School

Crawford Public Schools

Elba High School

Fremont High School

Gering High School

Kearney High School

Keya Paha County High School

Lawrence-Nelson Public Schools

Lewiston Consolidated Schools

Lincoln Northwest High School

Lincoln Southwest High School

Logan View Public Schools

Nebraska City High School

Northwest High School (Grand Island)

Omaha Bryan High School

Omaha North High School

Pawnee City Public Schools

Plattsmouth High School

Sidney High School

Scottsbluff High School

Southern High School

Wood River Rural High School

“We are excited to partner with these high schools to help encourage more of their students to continue their education past high school. We hope the activities we support help students understand the value of higher education, including trade certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, and beyond,” said Vice President of Grants and Scholarships Eric Drumheller.

Schools can use grants to fund activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, and completion of college applications.

The application process for the next grant cycle will begin in fall 2023.

For more information, go to the EducationQuest website.

