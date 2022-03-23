Effort to rename Benson post office after WWII hero progresses: Omaha veteran community reacts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Honoring the efforts of those who’ve served our country during war is a big deal for Alan Dorn. The senior vice commander of the Benson VFW Post 2503 has a personal connection to this kind of service.

"I think it’s important that military heroes be recognized," he said. "My father was a veteran of World War II, he served in the South Pacific."

Upon hearing of the story of Charles Jackson French, Dorn said he wasn’t necessarily surprised to hear that it was among many never told until recently.

"There were just too many people. Too many incidents, too many battles," he said.

While he admitted putting French’s name on a post office may not have been the most popular route of recognition, Dorn said doing so will keep French's name alive.

"Anything that recognizes his service his sacrifice is a good thing," he said

French saved the lives of at least 15 crew members in 1942 when the ship they were on was attacked by Japanese forces.

Dorn hopes seeing French’s name on the post office will keep more people familiar with his story and maybe even inspire them.

"I think it's important for our young men and women both to have heroes to know that the impossible is possible," Dorn said. "When you’re in a situation that requires you to push forward to give that extra bit of yourself that that is important."

Sen. Ben Sasse wrote and submitted a letter of support for the renaming, marking the final step in making sure French's name would be added to a bill that would allow for renaming post offices.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.