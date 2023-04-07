'Egg-Stravagant' weekend of family fun at Omaha's Children's Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Children's Museum is ready for Easter this weekend, with some "Egg-Stravagant" events planned.

Hillary Horner, education director listed Easter activities as an egg scavenger hunt, egg-themed science show, egg decorating and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Kids already can’t get enough, such as Miriam Solorio's daughter Kai

"She loved the Easter bunny, decorating the eggs and the water paintings," Solorio said. "She loves to be crafty and artsy."

Jamie Brand visited Thursday morning with her granddaughter.

"I used to bring my kids here when they were little and now it’s her turn."

The museum has always been a hit for families, Horner said their mission is to use play to engage little ones, helping them to grow.

"There’s still so much learning going on so it’s a lot of fun.

The Egg-Stravagant Family Fun weekend runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with Easter bunny pics available... from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The activities are included with regular admission.

The museum will be closed on Easter Sunday.

