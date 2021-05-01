Eight area Catholic educators to be honored in September

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Eight area Catholic educators will be honored by the Archdiocese of Omaha at a dinner on September 23 at the CHI Health Convention Center.

The event is held "to publicly recognize the dedication of those who work in Catholic schools, thank those who support Catholic schools, and raise scholarship funds for low-income students to attend Catholic schools," a release said.

The honorees, listed below, will also be given $5,000 each:

Administrators of the Year

Maureen Hoy, Mary Our Queen School, Omaha

Dan Koenig, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, Fremont

Educators of the Year – Elementary

Tammy Mateljan, St. Cecilia School, Omaha

Joyce Ortmeier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic School, West Point

Educators of the Year – Secondary

John Roshone, Mt. Michael Benedictine School, Elkhorn

Joan Lahm, Scotus Central Catholic High School, Columbus

Educators of the Year – Special Education and Under-Served

(Funded by the Maginn Family Foundation)

Mary Davis, Ss. Peter and Paul School, Omaha

Darian Stout, Madonna School, Omaha

Proceeds from the dinner are used to provide a $5,000 gift to each honoree and to fund scholarships for students to attend Catholic schools.

The Sept. 23 event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour and a program at 7 p.m.

