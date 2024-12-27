Eight months later: How tornado survivors are dealing with the holidays

WASHINGTON & DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Barbara Moffatt watched in fear as the Arbor Day tornadoes tore into her Blair home, where she had lived for 50 years. Ever since then, she's been rebuilding.

"It was one day at a time. Get through today and we'll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow," said Moffatt.

Getting back on her feet meant installing a new roof, carpet, siding, and starting construction on her soon-to-be new barn.

Last month, she was able to move back into her home, just in time for the holidays.

"It made Christmas more special. The traditions we had over the years, we were able to continue them," she said.

Moffatt's neighbor, Andrea Weston, said it's been a tough eight months. Weston was able to repair part of her barn and get new windows.

Because of all the repairs, she said the holidays feel different this year.

"It just didn't happen on April 26th. Our tornadoes have been ongoing," said Weston.

In Bennington, Doug Kibbe continues to rebuild. There's still a lot of work to do, like replacing all the windows, the brick on his garage, siding, and holes in the roof.

"You would have never thought a 45-second period of one's life could have translated into something that could affect you for over a year," he said.

Through the damage, these neighbors are just grateful the outcome wasn't worse.

"Just have faith that things will improve," said Moffatt.

