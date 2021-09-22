Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

El Arepón offers a taste of Venezuelan cuisine in Blackstone

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 11:20:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we're getting a taste of the rich Venezuelan culture.

If you don't know much about the country on the Caribbean coast, one taste of their arepas will have you falling in love.

Luckily, you don't have to go very far to try one.

3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte takes us to El Arepón in the Blackstone District.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018